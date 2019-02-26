Spokane, Wash. It all started seven years ago when a man who we will call "Jim" who asked us to protect his identity had his bike stolen. When that happened, he wasn't going to give the bike up that easily "A buddy of mine saw it on Offer Up and sent me a message saying hey this is your bike and I went and looked at it. Verified it was my bike," said Jim.
Since then Jim has made it his mission to scour popular sites such as Facebook Market Place, Offer Up, Let Go, and Craigslist for stolen bikes in Spokane. He has dubbed himself Spokane's bike detective.
If Jim sees the bike that has been searching for he then sets up a time and place for he and the alleged seller to meet "I try to be incognito, make it as quick as possible. So there's really no altercation involved. I try to be as safe as I can, have somebody with me that will watch my back and make sure they'll call 911 if something happens," added Jim.
The stolen bikes that Jim seeks out are the high-end bikes that cost thousands of dollars and while Jim says bike thieves will break down cheaper bikes and swap out parts they usually don't with the higher end models "Mainly just the full suspension mountain bikes. They look for the big travel shocks, the big fat tires. It's not really a brand name they look for; it's what kind of components they have on them because they can get some serious money for that stuff," described Jim.
To date, Jim says he has roughly recovered nearly $14,000 in stolen bikes and will continue his knack of being Spokane's bike detective "People get emotionally attached to their bicycles. So when they get stolen, it's a big burden because as much as I love to ride, I'd absolutely hate it to have my bike stolen again you know. Trying to thwart that problem by catching these guys and getting them off the street," said Jim.