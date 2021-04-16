Normally, the summer season would bring in a wave of new bikes to the shelves of local bike shops in Spokane, but this year a pandemic-induced shortage on bikes has led to an extreme backlog in bike sales across the Inland Northwest.
The shortage began last year, when the pandemic caused warehouses to shut down or restrict their operations. This was paired with a increase in demand for bikes, as people transitioned to working from home and stopped using their cars as regularly.
Tim Dunn, manager of The Bike Hub in Spokane, says that he is seeing a significant increase in customers calling or coming into his store to purchase bikes, but most of the orders placed are weeks out.
"The bikes we have here now are $5,000 or more, which aren't the best for your average rider" said Dunn pointing at the lineup of high-end bikes sitting under empty racks on the wall.