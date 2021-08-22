SPOKANE, Wash. - Bishop Thomas Daly of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane announced earlier this week that he will not enforce the vaccine mandate for Catholic school teachers and staff.
"While we encourage vaccination, we do not intend on violating the consciences of our Catholic school teachers nor do we intend on vouching for another person’s conscience," Daly said in a release.
On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee announced the mandate which will require all Washington teachers and school staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Apparently, Daly plans to violate the order.
Daly cited the Pope's approval of the vaccine as "morally permissible," but said in Catholic theology, a person’s conscience may not be violated.
Despite the pushback against the mandate, Daly also suggested that their priests should not sign religious exemption forms for members of the faith as "priests should not be involved in signing any document concerning the conscience of another."