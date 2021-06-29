It may not have been a record any of us wanted to live through, but if it's going to be this hot, we might as well make it official! That's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon as the thermometer out at the Spokane International Airport recorded a temperature of 109°.
That's the hottest temperature ever recorded in Spokane; weather records started being kept in 1881!
The previous all-time high temperature was 108°. It was even hotter than that for several other areas around Spokane as numerous Inland Northwest cities saw long-standing high temperature records fall.
So, the question out of everyone's mouth now, will it cool down anytime soon?
Short answer: yes.
Longer answer, it'll be very gradual with another day up near record highs Wednesday.
We drop to right near 100° after Wednesday, with a chance to "cool" into the 90s by 4th of July Sunday.
Unfortunately a return to normal (upper-70s) is still nowhere to be found in the long-range forecast.