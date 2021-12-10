SPOKANE, Wash. - Protestors outside City Hall are calling on city leaders to do more to help the homeless situation in Spokane.
Set by Jewels Helping Hands, the protest alleges that there have been zero low barrier beds available for people experiencing homelessness in the city. However, after calling on some of the shelters, KHQ was advised that on Thursday night there were more than 20 beds available at one shelter, and that same shelter says they had more than a dozen beds available as of Friday afternoon.
Still, Jewels Helping Hands believes that not enough is being done by city leaders to help the homeless. Read the Jewels helping hands press release here: