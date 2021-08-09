In the last nine days, four people threatened to jump off the Monroe Street Bridge, according to Spokane Fire Department data.
Spokane City Council and fire officials are pushing for protective barriers to be put up on the bridge to prevent more jumpers.
95 people committed suicide in Spokane County, down from 116 suicides in 2018, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner (SCME) in 2019.
Suicides by year (Spokane)
- 2013: 95
- 2014: 91
- 2015: 98
- 2016: 91
- 2017: 122
- 2018: 116
- 2019: 95
While data shows the majority of suicides are by gun or hanging, this year alone 17 people have either jumped or attempted to jump from the Monroe Street Bridge in downtown Spokane.
Suicide by jumping (Spokane)
- 2013: 2
- 2014: 1
- 2015: 2
- 2016: 7
- 2017: 5
- 2018: 10
- 2019: 2
On average, Spokane has 2.4 people jump off bridges every year, according to SCME data. In 2021, five people jumped from the Monroe Street Bridge, four of them died, and 12 others were talked off the ledge.
Suicide prevention on the Monroe Street Bridge has been a topic of discussion for years. One local saw the problem and took it into her own hands to write messages, hoping they would save a life.
Now, City Council President Breean Beggs says it's time for the city to step up and help. Beggs believes the best course of action would be some type of barrier to prevent people from jumping.
“Even if they are resistant, like they just don't want to see anything changed architecturally, if we start bringing the faces and the lives of the people we have lost and compare that, the beauty of those people, I think their hearts will warm to the idea that we should be saving lives,” Beggs said.
Suicide by jumping from bridges is not a problem isolated to Spokane. The deadliest bridge in America - the Golden Gate Bridge - is actively having netting installed to prevent people from jumping. The netting will be completely installed by 2023.
“After hearing the stories of families and community members who have lost loved ones at the Golden Gate Bridge and all the time and resources that go into preventing so many people from jumping at our bridge, our board of directors decided it was time to do something,” said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz the spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.
Cosulich-Schwartz added that every year 30 people jump from the Golden Gate Bridge. Though Spokane doesn’t see quite that many suicides by jumping, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said every call to the Monroe Street Bridge draws fire crews from all over the city and Spokane Valley.
“If I had my druthers I would much rather spend that money installing some type of safety device or collaborating with a non-profit or other beneficiary of services to work together to build some type of a prevention device,” Schaeffer said.
An idea that has been implemented not only at the Golden Gate Bridge but across the country.
“I was visiting my daughter in Cleveland not long ago and they have a bridge over the Detroit River and they have these beautiful - kind of aluminum - vertical poles that protect people from being able to jump,” Beggs said. But they don't take away from the beauty of the bridge.”
The mayor's office said this is a conversation that has happened several times over the years and many options have been considered. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or self-harm you can follow this link or call (509) 838-4428