SPOKANE, Wash. - Changes could be coming to the way food delivery platforms can charge fees to restaurants.
The Spokane City Council will consider a law at its Monday legislative meeting that would cap the amount those services can charge restaurants to 15% of the total cost of the meal.
Service providers would be allowed to charge more than 15% if they have a separate service available that cost 15% of the price of the meal or less. Violating the law would elicit a fine has established in Chapter 01.05 in the Spokane Municipal Code.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Zach Zappone, cites the growing use of third-party delivery platforms by restaurants, fees rising up to 30% of the price of the meal, moves by other cities to cap fees and other factors as justification for the new regulation.
You can watch council meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 on CityCable5 or stream the meeting online here.