SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, with the hottest temperatures we've felt so far in 2022 in the Inland Northwest, people are flocking to our city pools.
Open swim is up by the thousands. For all of 2021, the total open swim number was at about 58,900. In comparison, the 2022 open swim numbers to date have skyrocketed to 83,000. On July 25 and 26, city pools had about 5,500 open swimmers alone.
City Splash Passes are still available and are free for all ages. You can easily register online or at a city pool. Splash Passes get you free admission to open swim hours and signs you up for notification of pool events and closures. It also gives acknowledgement and acceptance of pool rules that are in place for your safety.
Spokane city pools are also always looking for donations to keep free or reduced cost programming available for the community.
If a pool reaches capacity, pool staff will be able to direct you to the next closest pool. Also keep in mind there are Splash Pads spread out across 20 parks. You can find locations at spokaneparks.org