SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County saw a huge increase in new COVID-19, the second largest since the pandemic began.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, 43 new cases have been reported, bringing the county's cumulative total up to 936. The increase is second only to the 55 new cases that were reported back on June 5.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained at 37 and the number of patients currently hospitalized also stayed constant at 9. In total, there have been 101 virus-related hospitalizations in the county.
SRHD is reporting that currently, 52.2% of patients with the virus have recovered.
Friday's totals come at a time when county leaders have expressed their differing opinions on Spokane's eligibility to move into Phase 3 of reopening. While County Commissioners have pushed to move forward, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has remained skeptical.
