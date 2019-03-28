Spokane County officials, and Washington State auditors, say that a former employee with Spokane County's risk management office stole more than $1.3 million dollars in taxpayer money over the course of a decade.
According to the investigation, she used 45 relatives and acquaintances to cash checks for fake liability claims. One payee told officials that they cashed one of these checks, were told to keep $300 and give the rest of the money to the now former risk management technician.
Officials say she actually got away with it for years, undetected. In fact, the theft wasn't even discovered until three months after she was fired, for an unrelated matter.
Right now the Spokane Police Department is investigating for possible criminal charges against this former employee. And a Spokane County spokesperson says they plan to try to get back all the stolen money.