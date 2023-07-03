SPOKANE, Wash. - Elon Musk’s recent update to Twitter, capping out how many posts accounts can read a day, poses a threat to the communication chain between emergency responders and journalists ahead of wildfire season.
“It’s a two-way street for sure,” Spokane County Fire District 8 Jay Wilkins said. “Not being able to see what’s coming in and not really being able to add context to what’s going out, it really makes it difficult on us.”
Across the nation, Twitter users are trying to wrap their heads around a new Twitter reality. On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk tweeted:
“To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, unverified accounts to 600 posts a day, and new unverified accounts to 300 a day.”
For fire districts, other emergency responders, and journalists – this change is very concerning, as Twitter acts as a homebase for shared breaking news, especially during fire season across the Northwest.
Here locally, Spokane County Fire District 8 is anticipating a big learning curve ahead of the platform’s update.
“It is absolutely for sure the most important one that we use in emergency situations,” Wilkins said. “Sending a tweet out to the local journalists in the area really is the quickest way to get things going.”
When a wildfire breaks out, Twitter is one of District 8’s first stops to update journalists on the fire’s current conditions. From there, local news stations including KHQ, are able to share this pressing information with viewers across the region.
“The key is making sure that folks get the right information in a timely manner from verified sources, and avoiding the here say you say out there in the space,” Wilkins said.
With the threat of accounts reaching their maximum post intake each day, leading to news stations possibly being unable to share quick and updated wildfire information - Wilkins recommends the community to sign up for “Alert Spokane” - a program that sends emergency alerts straight to your landline or cellphone. This will notify residents if they need to evacuate when a fire is burning.