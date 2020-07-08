SPOKANE, Wash. - With more than 1,800 positive COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, health officials are encouraging people to wear masks, keep their distance, wash their hands and to participate in contact tracing efforts if asked.
Spokane County health officials on Wednesday said they're looking at contracting outside contact tracers. The epidemiology department would still lead contact tracing efforts, but those contracted would be responsible for following up with people. These contracts would be paid for by the COVID-19 relief fund, according to health officials.
Health officials said if people want to keep Spokane businesses open, then they need to participate in wearing facial coverings, social distancing and washing their hands.
After Inslee's "no mask, no service" mandate went into effect, there were a lot of questions about whether or not businesses would comply and if customers would become angry at businesses.
Mark Starr, owner of David's Pizza in Spokane, said he's personally only seen compliance of the mask mandate. He said he's even had people say "thank you."
Starr said people have the choice to wear a mask or not and if people choose to not wear masks in his business, employees will respectfully ask customers if food can be brought to them outside.
Starr said to keep Spokane hospitality open, there are three simple things people need to do. First, wear facial covering when coming in and out of restrooms or when moving around inside the restaurant.
"But once you're at your table, the thing can come off," Starr said.
The last two things Starr said are keeping a six-foot distance from people and washing hands. Starr said the quicker people follow these guidelines, the quicker Spokane County can move to phase three.
There have also been social media posts from people who said when they wear a mask, their oxygen levels go down.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said wearing a cloth facial covering does not limit the amount of oxygen people bring in. He also said while it's up to individual physicians, there are very few medical reasons to be exempt from wearing a mask.
As of Wednesday, there have been 1,846 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County. Lutz said he's not surprised that there's been push back to wearing masks, but he still asks people to participate in wearing them. He said in order for Spokane and Washington to progress, people need to wear them.
