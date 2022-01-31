SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor is in the headlines after a report about his wife Lesley Haskell posting racial slurs was published by the Inlander.
While her husband has been in the courtroom arguing his cases, she too was arguing, but on the internet. More specifically on the social media platform Gab, an alternative social network that has caught criticism for allowing hate-filled, violent speech.
Lesley Haskell posted multiple times that she is a proud white nationalist, yet tried to explain that doesn’t mean she is a white supremacist's. Though according to the Anti-Defamation League, white nationalism is a term that originated among white supremacists as a euphemism for white supremacy.
Lesley Haskell has also been posting misinformation about COVID, vaccines, election fraud, and the insurrection. All of this has the community wondering whether or not the Spokane County Prosecutor’s wife has any influence on his work in the courtroom.
President of the NAACP, Kiantha Duncan said this is concerning and needs to be addressed, but addressed the right way.
“I would love to have Mr. Haskell and his wife actually sit down with a group of community folks and let’s have a conversation, not an attacking situation,” Duncan said. “But let’s have a conversation that you get to hear, you Mr. Haskell and your wife, get to hear clearly how this impacts community and what this brings up for people.”
The key, Duncan said, is to bring the community together with conversation to better understand each other and our differences. She said this is a chance for Spokane to unite and become a role model for the rest of the country.
“The goal has to be uniting community and as long as we have this big thing in the way uniting is not possible,” Duncan said.
In response to KHQ’s request for interview, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell sent this statement:
"Recently, the Inlander published an article regarding statements attributed to my wife on social media. Certain contributors to the article suggest that the expressed views are my own. Such allegations are not true.
Be assured, I have and will continue to hold myself, the prosecutor’s office, and, to the extent possible, our local criminal justice system accountable to ensure the constitutional and statutory mandates for the equal treatment of all people under the law apply regardless of race or color.
I have been in public service for most of my adult life. I have always strived to build up the community and not tear it down. I have never had any complaint filed against me for unethical or disparate treatment based on race or color. As the elected prosecutor, I represent all residents within this county. I have always attempted to be fair and understanding with everyone involved in the criminal justice system and within the prosecutor’s office.
I want to strongly reassure everyone that what was expressed in the Inlander, as my wife’s comments, are not my views nor the views of the prosecutor’s office – nor should they ever be. No amount of republishing of her social media posts will make that so. I have never and will never use such language. I apologize for the language and content as contained in the article.
I do not and will not tolerate racial bias or discrimination in any form. People that know me fully understand those are not my views. I do not tolerate racial bias or disparate treatment of any kind as proven by my words, deeds, and treatment of others during my tenure as prosecutor. I pride myself on how the prosecutor’s office regularly applies evenhandedness with each other, with people in the community and with all individuals we have daily contact with. We will continue to do so."