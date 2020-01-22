Spokane County Sheriff's Office Hiring, Hosting Open House

If you're interested in a law enforcement career, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house, and hiring for several different positions.
On Wednesday's open house, deputies will talk about the physical ability test, the benefits of working for the sheriff's office, and the interview process.
Patrol deputies work 12-hour shifts, around 14 days per month. They get 2 weeks of paid vacation, with a starting salary around $4,000 per month.
The open house is from 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Spokane County Sheriff's Training Center.
That's located at 6011 N. Chase Rd, Newman Lake.
Reservations are required. Be sure to bring your ID, a notebook and a pen.
