The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department are looking for homeowners and business owners who have a surveillance system and want to help them fight crime.
"We are asking business and private residences to advise us if they have recorded surveillance systems and whom we would contact if a significant incident occurred in their area," Corporal Mark Gregory said in a release on Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office is looking for citizens to sign up for the voluntary Video Identification Program (VIP) which lets investigators know where camera surveillance systems are located to aid in their investigations.
Residents who sign up can let deputies know where the system is located, the direction cameras are facing, how long recordings are stored and who to contact if the cameras are suspected of recording anything that could help with investigations.
"This type of information would help investigators know where to start first, possibly leading to suspect information, vehicle description or other needed information that could immediately aid in the investigation," Corporal Gregory said. "We will continue to go door to door and make contact to ensure we have all the evidence possible, but with the VIP Program, we would know where video might be within minutes instead of hours."
If you're interested in signing up, go to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office website and click on the VIP icon, enter your information and you're all set!