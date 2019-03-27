SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday, Spokane County will be shedding some light on a "major theft" of taxpayer money.
The matter has been under investigation by the Washington State Auditor's Office. Full details will be disclosed at a morning news conference being held by County Commissioner Mary Kuney, Auditor Vicky Dalton and Risk Management Director Steve Bartel.
Back in October, KHQ's Peter Maxwell reported on missing taxpayer money from the Spokane County Department of Risk Management. Sources told KHQ that the amount of money missing may have been more than $1 million.
In that investigation, a long-time employee of Spokane County Risk Management was fired, but a county spokesman wouldn't confirm whether her termination was related to the missing money. Officials also would not say if the case involved theft or embezzlement. The former employee was not charged.
The news conference will be taking place at 10:30 a.m. at the Spokane County Elections Office Conference Room.