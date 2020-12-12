31,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is heading to Washington state, and 13 counties are set to receive shipments.
As early as next week the first Pfizer shipment will be arriving for Spokane county frontline workers and people who fit the phase one criteria.
Officials are unsure which local providers will receive the vaccine first, but the Spokane Regional Health Department says it will most likely be Providence and Multicare.
The Department of Health is already holding webinars for frontline workers on what to expect.
The CDD also has an app for those who receive the vaccine so they can track possible side effects.
Since the Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses, the app even reminds you when to get the second dose.
Spokane Regional Health district PIO, Kelli Hawkins says this vaccination is the key to winning the war against the Corona-virus.
"The sooner we will be able to increase the percentage of people in our community that have the vaccine then the sooner we will be able to open up our businesses, relax the stress in our hospitals, and be able to start getting back to a sense of normalcy in our lives," said Hawkins.
Hawkins says the war on Covid is not yet over and wants to remind people to not let their guard down.
People are still susceptible to catching or transmitting the virus between the first and second shot.
Spokane county will be receiving at least 3900 vaccines in the first shipment and they encourage the general public to be patient while we wait for the vaccine supply to keep up with demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.