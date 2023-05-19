SPOKANE, Wash. — Dancers from Company Ballet School in Spokane won all the medals available in The MusicFest Northwest, a classical music festival that ran from May 14 to 19 at Gonzaga University.
Seven of them will perform in the festival highlights concert at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The concert is free and will feature the best performers from various divisions of the festival.
The festival included dancers from several schools in the area who competed in different levels and categories.
The medal winners from Company Ballet School were:
- Olga Loktev: gold young artist and gold young choreographer.
- Nadia Banka: gold advanced level.
- Keala Quisano: gold intermediate level.
- Gracie Taylor: choreography adjudicator's choice.
- Avery Denney: silver young artist.
- Tanna Harrison: silver advanced level.
- Riley Denney: silver intermediate level.
The dancers also received several certificates of merit.
Company Ballet School dancers have achieved recognition before. In April, Denney was one of four dancers from Washington who qualified for the Youth America Grand Prix Finals in Florida, an international ballet competition.