SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 9-time convicted felon after he was found in possession of three stolen handguns.
During a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 16, deputies found nine-time-convicted felon, William Lister as a passenger. Deputies saw Lister reaching around behind him in the car, despite commands to stop, and removed him from the vehicle.
A hypodermic needle was seen on the floorboard along with a small pistol, which was later determined to be stolen, was seen wedged between the seat where Lister was sitting.
Lister has prior convictions for burglary, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, taking a motor vehicle without consent, attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree vehicle prowling. He was also prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Lister was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. The driver of the car, 26-year-old Cyle Dewey, was also arrested on an existing warrant and both men were taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked for their charges.
A female passenger of the car was released without charges.
While executing a search warrant on the vehicle, deputies found a backpack containing the following items:
- Lister's wallet/WA State ID
- Two loaded Glock 9mm handguns, which were reported stolen during a residential burglary
- Gift cards
- A pill bottle containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine
- A plastic bag with a brown plant-like material believed to be Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Two multi-colored containers with a black, tar-like substance, believed to be Heroin
- Digital scales
- 15 collector coins
- Other drug paraphernalia
A wallet/ID, checks and other miscellaneous items belonging to a burglary victim were found.
Lister is now being held on 11 new felony charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.