Another snow storm and another icy problem spot for Spokane drivers during their morning commute.
Last week I was up at 37th and Havana on the South Hill where some school buses were having some issues and Thursday morning I was at 5th and Walnut where some school buses were also having trouble, but so were cars, trucks, SUVs, and even police cars as the hill turned into a solid sheet of ice.
I, like a lot of drivers, was on my way to work Thursday morning, coming down High Drive when traffic suddenly stopped at around 11th and Walnut.
20 minutes later I had gone only three blocks and decided it was time for a different route. However, I found my alternate route blocked off at 5th and Cedar by a semi-truck desperately struggling to get up the hill.
Investigating further, I expected to find a major crash a block over on Walnut as the culprit for my earlier delay but instead I found Spokane drivers involuntarily playing bumper cars with each other between 5th and 6th.
Some drivers were caught between a rock and an icy place or more literally between a car and another car.
I saw a Spokane Police officer responding to a three car collision only to unavoidably become the fourth participant in the pileup.
In the chaos that was "Spokane's Automobile Ice Capades" Thursday morning, I also saw the best in our city.
I saw a school bus driver from St. George's quickly realize he was heading into a bad situation and for the safety of the kids he was hauling, stop and chain up.
I saw a fire truck from Station 4 acting as sort of a bodyguard for that bus as it blocked traffic and kept that driver and those kids safe by preventing any cars from sliding into the bus.
I saw a man who didn't want to be identified, throwing standard sidewalk salt out into Walnut in a desperate effort to help in any way he could - a futile, but still admirable act of kindness.
I saw a guy named Eric spend hours outside, giving stranded drivers a push up the hill on 6th and Cedar.
I saw that semi-truck finally get up that hill about an hour later.
A thankfully, about 90 minutes after the adventure had begun, I saw City of Spokane sanding and deicing trucks roll through and make Walnut passable again.
None of the crashes I saw Thursday morning appeared to be too serious. There were a lot a fender benders and a lot of drivers seemed to take it in stride.
