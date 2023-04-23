SPOKANE, Wash. -- The family of Robert Rich, a father of four from Spokane, is desperately seeking help in finding him after he disappeared on March 17th.
Rich's daughter Jocelyn said he had a medical procedure at Sacred Heart on March 16th and listed his her as a contact to pick him up. Jocelyn was unable to get him at the time, but said doctors told her the procedure went well. Jocelyn then tried to call Robert later that day, but none of her calls were answered.
The next day, Robert texted Jocelyn to apologize for listing her as a pickup, which was the last communication they had. A couple of days passed, and Jocelyn's calls to her father started going to voicemail. She called relatives to see if they had been in contact with him, but no one had reached him, and he even missed his nightly calls with his nine-year-old son.
After about two weeks, Jocelyn started reaching out to everyone in the area who knew her father. She says the last known physical contact Robert Rich had was with his ex-girlfriend on March 17. Jocelyn says this lack of communication is uncharacteristic for her father.
"It's like he disappeared. It's the craziest situation I've ever had to deal with or experience. My dad's not the type of person to just disappear. If he's not in contact with me, he's always in contact with somebody there's always a trail," said Jocelyn Rich.
Spokane Police released a statement on Thursday asking for help on this case. Robert Rich is described as being six-foot-one with blue eyes, glasses, and brown facial hair. He also has a large eagle upper back tattoo and a left forearm tattoo that says "To Thine Own Self Be True." Anyone with information on Rich's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.