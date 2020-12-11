The Christmas tree is typically a symbol of the magic and beauty of the holiday season, but firefighters say, without the proper care, they can turn into a major safety hazard.
"With Covid that meant all of us were often looking for something positive to do, so maybe we decorated for Christmas early or instead of one tree we opted for two- so now we have these hire fire risk items in our home that have been there for quite awhile," Spokane Fire Department, Community Risk Reduction Manager, Jamie McIntyre said.
That's why the Spokane Fire Department is asking everyone to take the time out of your day now, to avoid a potential tragedy later.
"Make sure you are watering your everyday and just in general paying attention of keeping things away from it-candles aren't near by, we keep a three feet distance from heating devices," added McIntyre.
If your tree is brittle, or its needles come off too easy, you should replace it.
It doesn't stop at the tree, check your lights as well. Make sure they're from an accredited lab, and try not to use too many.
After you check your tree, make sure you and your family have a proper escape plan.
"So that means having two ways out of any room that you are regularly using for sleeping- if that primary way is blocked by smoke, heat, or flames you are going to take your secondary exit- which is usually a window," SFD stated.
Which is why the fire department says purchasing a home fire escape ladder should be at the top of everyone's list this year in case you have to exit out a one story, two story, or three story home, you can do so safely.
"They just hook on the window seal and the ladder will drop," McIntyre stated while giving instructions.
The Spokane Fire Department says they will be here to support you all season long.
"It's been a tough year for everyone, we acknowledge that, we are doing the best we can as a community, Spokane Fire Department will be here with you on your good days as well as your bad days."
After Christmas, SFD recommends disposing of your tree as soon as possible.
