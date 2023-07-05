SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Fire Department were called to a detached garage fire that was sparked by fireworks and a related power surge inside the home.
Firefighters were dispatched to 2323 W College Ave around 1:00 p.m. on July 5. When they arrived the fire consumed a portion of the exterior with an extension into the garage.
There was thick, dry vegetation between the house and the garage that was burning fast. It was extinguished quickly before it could spread further.
During the fire, the power line going into the house was compromised and fell onto the garage, limiting full extinguishment activities until Avista could respond to deenergize the line.
While waiting for Avista, the resident reported smoke coming from her basement. Firefighters entered into the home and found a small fire hidden in the walls near the electrical panel.
Firefighters quickly opened the walls and extinguished the fire, keeping it limited to one area of the basement.
A fire investigator came on scene as there were reports from neighbors of fireworks going off prior to the fire.
The cause of the garage fire was determined to be firework-related, while the inside of the home was caused by a power surge in the service line when damaged by the garage fire.
Loss is estimated at $30,000 while the value saved was $375,000. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
If you or anyone have information regarding the person(s) that were in the area lighting fireworks prior, you are encouraged to call Spokane Fire Investigations Unit at (509) 625-7120.