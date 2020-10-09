Spokane Health District reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SPOKANE, WA- Spokane County Regional Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, October 9th, but no new deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,953. The number of deaths remain at 176.
