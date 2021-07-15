SPOKANE, Wash. - Records aren't the only things broken by the heatwave looming over Spokane. Now, high-traffic areas on I-90 and US-2 are showing signs of heat-related damage.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews are finding areas where pavement has been lifted due to scorching temperatures.
Crews have found damage on westbound I-90 off-ramp to Lincoln Street, eastbound I-90 off-ramp to Liberty Lake and eastbound US-2 off-ramp to I-90.
Here's some photos from WSDOT of the distressed areas: