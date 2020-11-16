SPOKANE, Wash. - A natural gas pipeline beneath the Holiday Inn hotel ruptured Monday evening, causing an evacuation of the building.
Authorities tell us that the hotel, located at 801 N Division, was evacuated safely after reports of a fire coming from a ruptured pipe under the hotel. The fire department successfully extinguished the fire and Avista reported to the scene shortly after to control the gas leak coming from the pipe.
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire. We will post updates as we receive more information.
A natural gas line is broken and ignited deep in the basalt beneath the Holiday Inn at 801 N Division. The hotel is safely evacuated and fire extinguished. We are working with Avista to control the gas. pic.twitter.com/GEAt45ADjD— Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) November 17, 2020
