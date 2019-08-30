The new documentary called "Curing Spokane", commissioned by real estate developer Larry Stone, discusses the issue of crime and homelessness in Spokane.
KHQ talked with Kay Murano, executive director of the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and Joe Ader, chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition.
Ader pointed out the issue is complex.
'There is a crime issue and the people without houses are the most vulnerable for those crimes. There is also a housing element, there is also an economic element. There is a lot to these complex issues." Ader said.
Another issue, according Murano, is the lack of mental health support in Spokane and that's a problem for people who live and work downtown.
"They need to be able to say, when there is a person committing a crime, 'I can call the police and have this taken care of'. When there is a health issue, 'I can call health professionals and have this taken care of'. Unfortunately, right now, we are relying on our police and fire department to do case management."
You can see the full interview with KHQ above.
Next week, Candidates for mayor and City Council president will discuss homelessness at the downtown Spokane Public Library on Sept. 5.
Mayoral Candidates Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart will both participate, as will City Council president candidates Cindy Wendle and Breean Beggs.
The Spokane Homeless Coalition, the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and the Spokane Public Library are sponsoring the forum.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the event will begin at 9 a.m.