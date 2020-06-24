Spokane homeowners fighting to remove racist language from housing documents

Katie Sweeney and Jose Garcia just wanted to find their perfect home.
"We looked forever it seemed like, but the houses just kept selling before we could even go see them -- same day they were on the market," Katie said.
Finally, a sweet, blue home near Audobon Park came onto the market, and they made an offer just in time.
"It was so exciting because it was our first house that we're buying together and a big purchase, obviously. So, we were just super excited to get a good house," she said.
As they settled in to their first home, Katie did a little research. She wanted to learn more about their new neighborhood.
"I came across a blog that was written by a graduate student at Eastern about it did have a map, but it was of the restrictive housing covenants in North Spokane and the South Hill," Katie said.
She's referring to Logan Camporeale's blog, The Local History. Camporeale has done extensive research about housing covenants in Spokane. He lent much of his time and research to this report.
Housing covenants are neighborhood agreements, made all the way back when developers established neighborhoods.
The covenant that impacts Katie and Jose's home has rules about outbuildings, how many stories their home can have, how high their fence can be, that type of thing. At the bottom though, the covenant lists another rule:
"No person of any race other than white or Caucasian shall use or occupy any building or any lot."
That particular rule goes on to add an exception for domestic servants.
"I was completely shocked and my fiancé is Hispanic. So, for me, it was just so shocking that he could own a house where the documents say he's not allowed to live there. Except as a servant," Katie said.
It's unclear why, but under the covenant impact for Katie and Jose's house, their house is the only one of the block with this type of language.
A Supreme Court decision, Shelley vs. Kraemer, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 make it illegal for anyone to enforce that part of their covenant, but for Katie and Jose, that's not enough. They want the language removed completely.
"Obviously, it's not legally enforceable, but removing the language would make Spokane a much more welcoming place for people of color and it would make homeowners feel more comfortable in owning these homes in these areas of restrictive covenants, because I'm sure a lot of people like me are concerned Well, what does that say about me if I own a home that says the only white people can live in it?" Katie said.
Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said removing the language cannot be done.
"There is no process to delete it," she said. "So, the way that the land records work is the land records build on each other, and you don't change the land records by going in and deleting something, you go in and you do another document."
Dalton also said even if she is able to strike the language from the original document, she'll need to update modern documents to include what was struck, which she believes defeats the purpose of removing it from the original document.
In 2019, a new process was introduced that allows homeowners to add a modifier to covenants with racially restrictive language. The language added would look something like this:
"The referenced original written instrument contains discriminatory provisions that are void and unenforceable under RCW 49.60.224 and federal law. This document strikes from the referenced original instrument all provisions that are void and unenforceable under law."
Dalton added she feels removing that language does a disservice to those who fought to make that type of discrimination unenforceable.
"If we were to go in and just start selectively wiping out history, then it never happened. So, if we go in and obliterate all those old records and somehow managed to destroy them all, then there were no racially restrictive covenants that never happened," Dalton said. "That's a dangerous approach to history."
For Katie and Jose, they believe that preserving these documents is important, but this type of language should not exist in living housing documents.
"To me, keeping the language in the documents is not really a valid way to teach history, we can have history textbooks that are accurate about it, lessons in school about local history, I think would be much more impactful," Katie said.
Dalton also pointed out that this type of racially restrictive language only exist in documents created before 1969. It does not exist in modern documents, and you have to go looking to find this type of information.
Another Spokane homeowner, Alex May, has been fighting this type of language in Spokane's housing covenants. He sued Spokane County, with the help of Rick Eichstaedt and the Gonzaga University School of Law. A judge ruled in favor of the County in May of 2019. May and Eichstaedt are now going through the appeals process in the hope that the court will reverse their decision.
If May is able to get this language removed from his covenant, it will pave the way for other homeowners in Spokane, like Katie and Jose, to get this language removed from their covenants as well. Even if this happens, it does not appear that the court has the ability to wipe out this type of language with one decision. Each homeowner would have to take the time to go through the process of getting this changed.
To learn more about housing covenants, and find a map of neighborhoods impact by racially restrictive language, click HERE.
To learn more about adding a modifier to your covenants, click HERE.
