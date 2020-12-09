Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) interim Health Officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez spoke on Wednesday addressing two recent announcements regarding COVID-19; the CDC’s updated guidance for quarantine or isolation and Tuesday's announcement by Governor Inslee to extend restrictions for an additional three weeks.

Velazquez started his press conference by addressing the large amount of daily positive cases being reported in Spokane, specifically mentioning the 692 cases reported on Tuesday. Tuesday's case numbers were a single day high for Spokane County, however Velazquez confirmed that 238 of those cases were from inmates testing positive in the outbreak at Airway Heights Correctional Facility.

Velazquez continued by encouraging residents to quarantine and isolate if possible, saying that "if faced with the circumstances that require us to isolate, any of us can do that." He spoke on the benefits of quarantining and isolating if exposed to the virus or someone who has tested positive.

Dr. Velazquez explained the difference between quarantine and isolation, saying that isolation applies to someone who is already sick whereas quarantine is intended for a person or a group of people who have been potentially exposed to the virus but have not been confirmed with infection. He said understanding this difference is necessary to understanding the way we combat the virus and its spread.

Recently, the CDC has shortened the length of quarantine time from 14 days to 10 days after continuing to learn more information about the life cycle of the virus.

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

Dr. Velazquez addressed this new announcement, outlining SRHD's stance on the quarantine and isolation times.

How long to quarantine as a close contact:

Stay home for 14 days after last contact with infected person.

Watch for common symptoms and avoid contact with people considered 'high risk' for the virus.

If you have no symptoms, Velazquez says your quarantine can end after 10 days, per new CDC guidelines.

If you think or know you had COVID-19 and had symptoms:

At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared AND

At least 24 hours with no fever (without fever-reducing medication) AND

Symptoms have improved

If you have had severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospitalization, it is recommended to remain in quarantine for 20 days as opposed to the usual 10.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms: