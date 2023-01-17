From the City of Spokane:
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director.
Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work for Striker would be Jan. 24.
Since 2015 Striker has been executive director of the nonprofit Spokane Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) that coordinates community engagement programs with Spokane Police, ONS and other departments. He serves as chairman of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Police Advisory committees.
“Patrick is well-known and respected in our neighborhoods,” Woodward said. “His understanding of topics that are critical to our citizens will make an immediate impact.”
Striker was previously Director of Employment Services for the Skils’kin employment services nonprofit for three years and later served on that board. He served as the Treasurer of the Inland Northwest Business Alliance Board for four years.
“I have lived in Spokane for 25 years, and I want this city to be as strong as it can be,” Striker said. “A city can only be effective when it seeks out the voices of its everyday citizens and invites them to participate.”
ONS assists Spokane’s 29 neighborhoods with programs such as clean-up, community engagement and leadership efforts; traffic calming; and mobile speed feedback trailers.
Striker has a master’s degree in business administration from Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT, and a bachelor’s degree in theology from Whitworth University.
Kim McCollim, the City’s Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services Division Director, has been serving as interim ONS Director.