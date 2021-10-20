25-year-old Stevie Cavitt was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Spokane. A loss Cavitt’s mother, Donna Dansby said she may never get over.
“They took a part of our soul, taking him we don’t know what to do,” Dansby said.
Dansby said her son was a star basketball player and always the life of the party but what's more she says was the love he had for his five children.
“You see them in all of his pictures, he was a family man. We raised him to be like that.”
Court documents detail what witnesses told police after the shooting. It mentions some affiliation to what police called a gang; however Cavitt’s family said he was no gang member and that NFL (Never Forget Loyalty) is and never was a gang.
Dansby says NFL was created when Cavitt was just a kid as a support group, a brotherhood for Cavitt and a couple close friends who were going through hard times. From there NFL evolved into a clothing line.
Dansby said she wants people to know her son was a loving father, and all they have left of him now is a memory.
“I know for me I don’t think I’ll ever carry a normal life, he is my first born, he taught me how to be a parent,” Dansby said.
In an effort to move forward and give Cavitt the sendoff he deserves, his family and friends are holding funeral services and a basketball game a Rogers high school on October 31st, Halloween, Cavitt’s favorite holiday.
“Halloween day, his favorite holiday because he had a sweet tooth, he loved his candy,” Dansby said.
Dansby added she’ll be seeking to take legal action against the city of Spokane, she believes Diandre Johnson, the alleged shooter - who was out on bail at the time of the shooting - should have never been out of jail. Instead a family grieves and four children are without a father.