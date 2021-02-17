Another round of snow brings pass closures and slick conditions in the Inland Northwest

Spokane's South Hill

SPOAKANE, Wash - The National Weather Service (NWS) said this year's snowfall in Spokane is above average. 

According to a tweet by NWS, snowfall is measured from July 1st to June 30th. 

So far this season, 43.3" of snow has fallen at the Spokane Airport. That is 5.3" above normal. 

NWS said the big snowstorm this week in Lewiston pushed the snow total to 9.2" That is 0.1" above normal.  

In Wentachee the NWS reported snowfall has been below normal, that is until this week. 

The area has received 15." on snow which is 1.2" above normal.  

