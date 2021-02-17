SPOAKANE, Wash - The National Weather Service (NWS) said this year's snowfall in Spokane is above average.
According to a tweet by NWS, snowfall is measured from July 1st to June 30th.
So far this season, 43.3" of snow has fallen at the Spokane Airport. That is 5.3" above normal.
NWS said the big snowstorm this week in Lewiston pushed the snow total to 9.2" That is 0.1" above normal.
In Wentachee the NWS reported snowfall has been below normal, that is until this week.
The area has received 15." on snow which is 1.2" above normal.
Seasonal snowfall is typically measured from July 1st - June 30th. So far this season (2020-2021) the total #snowfall @iflyspokane has been 43.3" or 5.3" above normal. #wawx pic.twitter.com/2b7HNsa4B4— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 17, 2021
And in #Wenatchee, the 2020-2021 SF has lagged normal this whole season... until this week! Seasonal SF now stands at 15.5" or 1.2" above normal. #wawx pic.twitter.com/2xNE8M9lPb— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 18, 2021