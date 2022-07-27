SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man for burglary after they saw him throw items from a home he broke into.
Officers say they got a call from neighbors near 6th and Cedar that saw a man throwing items off of a porch. The neighbors told police they saw the man enter one other residence before breaking into the victim's apartment.
The neighbors said they worried the man might try to break into their home next.
When officers got there, they found the man was throwing items like tools and a fire extinguisher into the yard and damaged the residence.
Officers tried talking to the suspect to de-escalate the situation before the suspect tried to re-enter the home. They used a Pepperball launcher to stop him and he was arrested.
The suspect was medically evaluated and then booked into Spokane County Jail for residential burglary, theft and malicious mischief.