Spokane Police say they've arrested two young women for a deadly shooting in north Spokane from early Wednesday morning.
Officers rushed to a home near Jefferson and Northwest Boulevard around 4 a.m., where they found a man who had been fatally shot in the face. Wednesday afternoon, police say they questioned a number of people, and ended up arresting 18-year-old Jaliauna Templeton for manslaughter.
They also arrested 20-year-old Brianna Schrmipf for rendering criminal assistance. Both are now in the Spokane County Jail.
At this point, police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but they say they do know there were several people at the home when it happened. It'll be up to the medical examiner to release the name of the man who died.
