Spokane Police ask for public's help locating vulnerable, missing man

The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vulnerable, missing adult.
Jason L Hettinger went missing from his family residence around the 2500 block of E 1st Ave. on Wednesday. Family members have checked the area but have been unable to locate him. He might have wandered away from the location and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Hettinger has Alzheimer’s disease. He has walked away from his family residence previously and in those times has been found in various areas of the City of Spokane along with the neighboring Spokane Valley.
Hettinger is described as a white male, 67 years old, 5ft-8in tall, about 150 pounds. He has a white beard with white hair on the sides of his head and bald at the top. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white writing on it. He also had black pants on and was not wearing any shoes at the time of his disappearance.
If you see Mr. Hettinger please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference report #2019-20107093.