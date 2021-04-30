SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have been cracking down on street racing as the number of incidents involving reckless driving has been growing rapidly.
Street racing on the North Division Corridor in Spokane has been a growing problem in the recent weeks. So much so that Spokane Police created a multi-agency initiative to put an end to reckless street racers.
The initiative started a few weeks ago and has been a team effort between SPD, Spokane County Sheriff’s, Spokane Valley Police, and Washington State Patrol.
KHQ's Alex Peebles went on a ride along with SPD to see exactly how bad the issue is first-hand. Within an hour of the ride along a call came through the scanner: a dirt bike cruising up and down Division, going 100 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic. This is a problem SPD says happens every weekend, since the weather has warmed up heading into summer.
Throughout the three weeks that SPD and other agencies have been tackling the problem they say they have made a significant impact.
- 15 Reckless driving arrests
- 5 DUI arrests
- 60 Speeding tickets
- All in excess of 17 miles per hour over the limit
- 22 Warnings
SPD has seen how things can go horribly wrong as a result of street racing and in the past SPD responded to a couple serious accidents as a result of racing.
Though the initiative was slated to take place over a four week period, SPD said the joint task force will continue its patrol as long as it takes to keep Spokane streets free from street racing so you can get home safe.