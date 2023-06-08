Spokane Police Department offers valuable advice on preventing bike theft

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department posted a tweet this morning regarding the prevention of bike theft. Spokane C.O.P.S. official Sandi McIntyre advised that bicycle owners get their bikes registered, a process that can be done online, in person at City Hall or by dialing 311. Doing so ensures that your stolen bike can be recovered and returned to you.
"We recover bikes weekly, so it's extremely important that you register your bikes with Spokane C.O.P.S.," McIntyre stated.
With the arrival of warmer temperatures, Spokane Police expect an increase in bicycle theft as thieves take advantage of additional bikes on the streets. Taking the simple step of registering your bike could save you time and dollars.
To watch the full video, click on the link below.
We love summer with more people out and about, many on bikes. Unfortunately, thieves will take advantage of additional bikes on the streets. But you can take a simple step to help get your bike back. Watch this video to see how easy it is to register your bike. @SpokaneCity pic.twitter.com/Z8yNnoN9SD— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) June 8, 2023