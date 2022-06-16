SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) received an important certification for a national training program aimed at teaching officers to intervene if another officer is doing something wrong.
The program comes after sweeping police reform laws emerged following 2020's Black Lives Matter protests.
We all know the name, George Floyd. His face is on signs, murals and is the basis of many police reform bills passed around the nation. That's because he's the man who died two years ago after former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin had kneeled on his neck for several minutes while other officers stood by, instead of intervening.
"When you got an event like that, a very sad event I think you can critically look at your work and say can we do things better," Lt. Steve Wohl, who works as the training director for the Spokane Police Academy said.
A month later Georgetown University started the ABLE program, much like the Green Dot Bystander Intervention Program which encourages college students to intervene when situations become unsafe, ABLE teaches officers to intervene despite another officer's rank, in hopes to prevent police misconduct and mistakes, prevent harm and build trust with the community.
"When it comes to rank a lot of times in the past, people wouldn't step in because I don't want to talk, I don't want to point out a mistake from the captain or the lieutenant or the sergeant," he said. "We're training to take care of each other from the bottom up and the top down so everybody's got a responsibility to step in to prevent those mistakes or misconduct."
It also protects officers who do make a move. SPD is one of the first agencies in Washington to get this certification.
Kurtis Robinson is a political action chair for the region's NAACP. He's also a commissioner for the Criminal Justice Training Commission, which is adding "ABLE" training to Washington's basic training academy program.
Robinson said although his thoughts are his own, this program has been needed for a while.
"For a lot of the population, in the united states, there's been that that trust and that collaboration for communities of color, that's not been the case. Right? So, building that trust is critical. It's huge, it's necessary," Robinson said.
And although this is a step in the right direction, local activists say Spokane police, like many other enforcement agencies, still have a long way to go.
"Not be things like okay, I did the two-hour training, check the box and move on. You know, it's we are really looking at an invitation to transform the industry to get it closer to what it really should have been in the first place," he said. "I don't think this training in and of itself will stop anything. Right, what it will do is will help invite and set the pathway to go ahead and correct that issue."
"Duty to intervene is just the beginning. Putting this in a lot is just the beginning, it's really great to put on paper that officers are obligated to essentially hold each other to a higher standard. But we also have to continue establishing and raising that standard," Jac Archer, the steering committee member and organizer for Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) said.
Wohl tells me peer intervention has always been a part of training however when ABLE came out, Spokane police jumped on it right away, even before it was required by the state. Their final training is Friday.
Now all peace officers in Washington state must receive the training by the end of next year.
The justice department has also told its agents they have a duty to intervene and render aid if they see an officer using excessive force against a detainee. The directive comes in the DOJ's first use-of-force policy update in 18 years.
The new policy applies to the FBI, the U.S marshals service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Prisons. That goes into effect on July 19th.