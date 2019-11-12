Spokane Police take knife-wielding suspect into custody after the suspect stopped traffic
Tuesday afternoon, Spokane Police took a knife-wielding suspect into custody after stopping traffic.
According to the Spokane Police, officers responded to reports of a Domestic Violence incident on the 5900 block of N. Alameda Street.
Dispatch received a call from a father who said his daughter's boyfriend was trying to attack him.
The boyfriend, Reishawn M. Baker, went into the intersection of N. Driscoll Blvd. and W Winston Drive and waved a pair of knives at passing vehicles.
Upon the arrival of officers, Baker said he wanted them to shoot him. Officers then used the tazer on Baker and successfully took him into custody.
Baker was taken to the hospital and medically cleared before being booked for Pedestrian Interference, Disorderly Conduct, and Display of a Dangerous Weapon.
