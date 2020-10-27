SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Postal Service employee has been federally indicted for "Unlawfully Secreting and Detaining Mail."
Federal prosecutors say Brian David Nelson "did unlawfully secrete, detain, and delay an item of mail entrusted to him and which had come into his possession... and which was intended to be conveyed by mail, and carried and delivered by the United States Postal Service."
The indictment lists 12 addresses, mostly on the South Hill, which had mail delayed or never delivered. There are three dates from 2019, but most are from 2020, the most recent being May 24, 2020. This would not have impacted the General Election, in which ballots were mailed out in October.
KHQ has reached out to the Postal Service to ask what is being done to protect mail right now, as well as to ask whether Brian Nelson is still an employee.
The Postal Service says that mail theft is rare, however, according to an NBC News article, "Postal Inspection Service data showed that mail theft reports soard by 600% over the past three years, from about 25,000 in 2017 to roughly 177,000 through August 24 of 2020." The Postal Service later said that the data showed the number of reports overall, including mailbox vandalism, mail delivery issues and theft issues that USPS received but actually had to do with UPS or FedEx.
