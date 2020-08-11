Spokane Produce Inc. recalls salsa products containing onions, concerns over possible salmonella exposure

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Produce, Inc. is recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall from Thompson International, Inc. due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled product from Spokane Produce was distributed in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.
According to the recall, no other of Spokane Produce's products are impacted. No illnesses have been reported in association with the salsa products.
People who purchased the qualifying product are advised to not eat it and to destroy or return the product to where they bought it from.
Those who have questions can contact Spokane Produce from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at (509) 710-8301.
