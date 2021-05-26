spsnewmiddle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has decided on the names for the three new middle schools in the district. 

The names are as follows:

  • Northeast school:
  • Northwest school:
  • South school:
  • On-Track Academy: 

The next step for the new SPS middle schools are the groundbreaking ceremonies, the dates for those are as follows:

  • June 2 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northeast (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
  • June 3 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northwest (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
  • TBD – Groundbreaking ceremony for South (new name) Middle School when the design is completed, and construction begins in Spring 2022

Tags