SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has decided on the names for the three new middle schools in the district.
The names are as follows:
- Northeast school:
- Northwest school:
- South school:
- On-Track Academy:
The next step for the new SPS middle schools are the groundbreaking ceremonies, the dates for those are as follows:
- June 2 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northeast (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
- June 3 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northwest (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
- TBD – Groundbreaking ceremony for South (new name) Middle School when the design is completed, and construction begins in Spring 2022