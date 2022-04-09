SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public School district is one of many nationwide facing down a shortage of bus drivers, prompting a thorough evaluation of their transportation models.
Now, a number of changes are being considered for the upcoming school year, and they're asking for the public to weigh in.
According to SPS, around 35% of the total 29,000+ student population relies on school buses to get to class. SPS contracts Durham School Services for transportation. Currently, Durham has 91 school bus routes and only 85 drivers. Prior to 2020, Durham reports having between 150 and 158 routes and averaged 170 drivers, illustrating just how dire the shortage is.
To combat this, the SPS Transportation Team has proposed five potential solutions for the 2022-23 school year:
- Increase route efficiencies by reducing the number of neighborhood stops, creating safe and accessible central gathering locations, and increasing walk-distance to stops.
- Changing bus arrival times before and after school to provide more time between tiers.
- Increasing the walk boundary for middle and high school students to be more in line with other metro areas, from the current 1 mile up to between 1.5 and 2 miles.
- Increasing high school ridership through STA partnership.
- Explore alternative transportation options for students currently in additional bus service options, such as Excelsior and Choice Programs.
The SPS Transport Team spent time evaluating potential pros and cons of each of these options, laying them out in their guide for parents to consider. As well, they're considering long-term recommendations, including evaluating contract models, creating a more extensive partnership with the STA, and exploring full or partial in-house transportation.
With these solutions in mind, they're asking for feedback from the community. The survey not only asks for thoughts on the matter, it will allow you to share your opinions, rate ideas left by others, and view matters deemed important by the group. Click HERE to learn more about the proposed strategies and join the survey!