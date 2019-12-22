SPOKANE, Wash. - Mountain Gear, a Spokane retailer specializing in outdoor gear, will close its store and online operation after 37 years.
Mountain Gear opened in 1983 and quickly grew into its Division Street location before launching a mail-order business in 1993. The catalog became known as the encyclopedia of climbing, mountaineering and backpacking gear to customers across the United States and the world.
Paul Fish, the owner of Mountain Gear, said the store has fallen on hard times in recent years. Competition from other, cheaper online retailers has directed customers away from Spokane's legacy outdoor retailer.
"It’s easy to find the lowest price and click ‘Buy,’” Fish said. “That’s great for customers in some ways, but they’re missing out on the outdoors knowledge available at local stores like ours. We made the decision to stay smaller and to focus on the value of personal touch while the trend around us was to consolidate and sell to larger entities.”
Mountain Gear employs 36 people. According to a release, employees can keep their jobs through January while the company sells its remaining inventory.
Fish said he plans to continue sharing his passion for the outdoors by bringing the Banff Film Festival to Spokane and touring it to other cities. Mountain Gear has hosted the sports film festival in Spokane for more than 30 years.
Starting Friday, December 27, customers can buy gear at 20 to 50 percent off in-store and say goodbye to an area legacy.
