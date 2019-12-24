Spokane, WA- Even with one less shopping week this year, the Spokane Salvation Army met its goal for the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.
The Salvation Army set a goal of $350,000 this Holiday season, and raised more than $400,000 dollars.
With six fewer shopping days this year, the Salvation Army started with a $84,000 shortfall. Major Ken Perine thanked the community in a letter.
Good Afternoon:
On behalf of the staff and volunteers of The Salvation Army of Spokane, I want to THANK you for helping us reach our goal of $350,000 through the Red Kettle Christmas campaign! In fact, more than $400,000 was raised in the kettles. Praise the Lord!
With six fewer shopping days this holiday season, we began at an $84,000 shortfall. However, I was confident that if we got the word out early on the reality of the situation, we, as a community of one, could erase that deficit and reach our goal. We thank God for this wonderful community!
As you may know, funds raised through the kettles are vital to The Salvation Army’s local outreach, as it allows our most vulnerable neighbors to receive a hand-up through various services and programs at Christmas and throughout the year.
Whenever our guests seek assistance, we try to provide help that will allow them to thrive and become self-sufficient.
Our outreach is truly a team effort – one that we can’t do without your caring and generous support!
Thank you for the love and support you have shown The Salvation Army of Spokane during this Kettle campaign and the 2019 calendar year.
May you have a blessed and prosperous 2020!
Major Ken Perine
