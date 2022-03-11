SPOKANE, Wash. - Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called a press conference on Friday morning to clear up all the confusion on former deputy Craig Chamberlin’s firing.
"Mr. Chamberlin was not terminated for writing a letter. Mr. Chamberlin was terminated because he gave false and misleading statements to the internal affairs investigator involved in that case," Sheriff Knezovich said.
Fired not because of the letter, but it began his downfall. Chamberlin wrote this character reference for a club volleyball coach who was charged with possession of child porn in federal court and later pleaded guilty.
Chamberlin admits to writing the letter but denies knowing the specifics of his friend's case. Telling KHQ he wouldn't have written it if he'd known.
"I stand by everything I said, everything that I have said during interviews and during this investigation has all been truthful,” Chamberlin said. “I have not lied about anything whatsoever."
Strong words coming from both sides and just as things looked like they were going to get even more contentious, Chamberlin withdrew his termination appeal. He says he has had enough of the drama.
"My family and I have went through, you know, nearly two weeks of nothing but slander,” Chamberlin said.
Sheriff Knezovich said the choice wasn't really Chamberlin's to make.
"Their attorneys reviewed it, not one but two attorneys reviewed it, and they advised the deputy sheriff's association not to take Mr. Chamberlin's grievance up because the case is airtight,” Sheriff Knezovich said.
Still, Chamberlin alleges this was all political, pointing to the timing. Chamberlin filed to run for sheriff on Monday, February 14th, and was fired three days later. Just days after Sheriff Knezovich endorsed Chamberlin's opponent, John Nowels.
Sheriff Knezovich said Chamberlin's concerns are unfounded.
"Everybody has known that Craig thought about running for sheriff for many years. If this was political why didn't I fire him then,” Sheriff Knezovich said. “More importantly why didn't I fire him in 2014 when he was rumbling about running for sheriff."
Despite his termination, Chamberlin is still running for Sheriff.
"I did not withdraw my name because I did not think I would not have the support," Chamberlin said.
At this point, undersheriff John Nowels and Craig Chamberlin are the only ones who have filed to run for sheriff. Nowels has raised about $18,000, and Chamberlin has raised nearly $12,000.