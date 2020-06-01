The Spokane County Sheriff's Department and Commissioner Al French addressed the community about the agitators who were at the riots Sunday night and how they plan to keep downtown safe Monday night if they return.
"Please do not link the constitutional protest that happened with the lawlessness that happened," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said.
Sheriff Knezovich said that multiple groups were at the protest including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and Antifa.
Sheriff Knezovich said, "[the damage] belongs to Antifa and a few other organizations that I will not name yet."
People who are charged with damaging downtown can face up to 10 years in prison with a max fine of $250,000.
"The Three Percenters when we contacted them and asked them to leave they left," Sheriff Knezovich said. "Our message for them, we don't want them and don't need them."
According to Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich , law enforcement is on standby and prepared to top lawlessness if far left and far right groups return to downtown Spokane.
Commissioner Al French is asking the community to not come downtown because it complicates the response of first responders when they have to distinguish between agitators and protesters.
