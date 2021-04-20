Spokane sidewalk chalk artist paints murals in honor of racial injustice

Just outside of Spokane City Hall today, one man decided to reflect on today's verdict through art.
He's hoping to use his work to start a conversation in our community.
"What did I do, they wont tell him- what do you think that does to a person?'" Rick Boco said Tuesday evening.
Following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, Spokane streets are seeming brighter today.
Spokane side walk chalk artist Rick Boco is marking the historic day the best way he knows how.
On the pavement.
His murals are in honor of people like George Floyd and Dante Wright.
He told KHQ it's all to help end the systematic fight against racism.
"I'm very in line with oppression, I don't like it- I don't like it at all," Boco said.
You can catch rick out here every week and that's because he is trying to motivate others to fight racial injustice as well.
"I'm doing this kind of art out here to hopefully come out and do it with me," the artist stated.
He adds, anyone can participate, all you need to do is find a sidewalk.
"In the park, these sidewalks, any sidewalks, just come out and do it."
Boco says he hasn't just done George Floyd, but strong black icons like Harriet Tubman, and Brianna Taylor.