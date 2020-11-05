SPOKANE, Wash. - River Park Square is hosting the 2020 Christmas Tree Elegance from Dec. 1-13. Last year, the event raised more then $400,000 for the Spokane Symphony. Because River Park Square best meets the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, no trees with raffle tickers and gifts will be displayed at the Historic Davenport Hotel this year.
With guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District and the River Park Square Management Team, the Christmas Tree Elegance leadership has been able to develop a second-level layout that will spread trees from Nordstrom to Urban Outfitters.
Tickets will be sold in two ways:
- A kiosk near the escalators
- At the ticket window across from Francesca's
Volunteers will help with social distancing with a one-way traffic plan. Ticket sellers and ticket stations will be equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment.
Masks will be required for ticket purchases.
The 11 trees include decorated themed threes and gifts valued up to $4,999. This year, there will be two trees featuring $4,500 and $4,000 cash.
The Spokane Symphony Associates, which produces Christmas Tree Elegance, plans to return to the Davenport Hotel in 2021 with a portion of the event.
