SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe Casino is preparing to welcome back guests with limited hours starting on Thursday, May 14.
In an online post, the casino noted that it has been preparing to reopen with the goal of following the guidelines of Governor Jay Inslee, the Center for Disease Control, the local health district and state and federal guidelines.
The casino recently sent out a survey to guests asking them what they would like to see when their doors reopened, which they used to build a model for several changes that will be put into place.
Guests will be requested to wear masks and there will be masks available if needed, temperatures will be taken at entrances, there will be extra space between tables in Three Peaks, increasing cleaning efforts and more.
The casino will be operating under limited hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. daily.
You can find more details on the changes that will be put in place at the casino HERE.
